Ever wonder who the likes of someone as famous as Tim McGraw would choose to hang with, living or dead, if he were given the choice? McGraw answered that question on Sunday (Aug. 16) with what could only be the perfect answer: The King, aka none other than Elvis Presley.

McGraw, of course, was using the 43rd anniversary of Presley's death in 1977 to make his statement. He posted a sharp-looking black-and-white photo of the legend, adding the caption, “I'm often asked who I'd like to hang out with living or passed...and there's no question...The King.“

McGraw added, perhaps stating the obvious, “Man he was cool.“

Presley, who was found unconscious in his bathroom at Memphis residence Graceland at the age of 42, would have celebrated his 85th birthday this year in January. Thousands of his fans flock to Graceland every year to commemorate his life with a special candlelight vigil on this date; this year things will be a little more pared-down due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. with reserved spots for just 700 fans held.

As for McGraw these days, it is likely Presley would not mind hanging out with a fellow superstar who is pretty darn cool himself. At age 53, the country singer is showing no signs of slowing down and is hotter than ever careerwise, with a forthcoming new album Here on Earth. This marks his first solo album since 2015's Damn Country Music and his first since re-joining Big Machine Label Group in February.

