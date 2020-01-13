Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are on a short and impressive list of artists scheduled to play the historically expensive SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this summer.

Per Seat Geek, the Sept. 4 show will be the fourth concert at the new home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, following a pair of shows by Taylor Swift (July 25-26) and Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour (Aug. 1). They'll play the night before rockers Motley Crue's show with Def Leppard (Sept. 5) takes over the venue. It's possible more shows will be announced before July, but by then the venue will need to begin preparing for football season, as well.

The two Taylor Swift Lover Fest shows will mark the venue's opening after a record $5 billion construction project that easily made it the most expensive NFL stadium — and likely the most expensive stadium in the world. By comparison, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Garth Brooks played the first concert in Oct. 2017, cost just $1.5 billion to build. It was an acoustic nightmare for the singer, but while SoFi Stadium may have its own audio problems, that it's an outdoor space will make those problems unique.

Midland and Ingrid Andress will also play the Sept. 4 show, and all dates on McGraw's newly announced Here on Earth Tour. The tour begins on July 10 in Syracuse, N.Y., and is set to wrap Sept. 26 in Chicago. Tickets for some shows go on sale when the Country Megaticket goes on sale in January. The remainder of the concerts (including the two stadium shows) will go on sale in February.

Tim McGraw's 2020 Here on Earth Tour Dates:

July 10 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 11 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 12 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 16 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 17 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 18 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 25 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 30 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 31 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 1 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 6 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 7 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 8 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Aug. 28 — Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 29 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)

Sept. 12 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs)

Sept. 17 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Sept. 18 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 26 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre