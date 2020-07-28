The definition of "hero" has evolved greatly in recent months as the country and the world continue to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Tim McGraw recently decided to honor the heroes that we should all be thanking by dropping in unexpectedly on a Zoom call full of frontline healthcare workers.

On Wednesday (July 22), McGraw was featured on the Today show in a segment in which he was shown surprising a group of nurses working in a COVID-19 unit who had gathered together for what they thought was just another standard Zoom meeting.

“I know some of you guys are off and wondering why you’re having to call in on a day off,” the singer says in the video that was filmed as part of the Spotify streaming series The Drop-In. “Hopefully, I’m not messing it up too much.”

McGraw took the time to thank the professionals for their long list of sacrifices.

“I just wanted to say thank you and what great work you guys are doing,” the father of three states. “Most importantly, for me, it’s an inspiration to my daughters. As they go out into the world, they can see what you guys do. And that’s one of the bright lights, I think, through all of this, being able to see how much people care, how hard people work, how selfless people can be — especially you guys, our frontline workers who put their lives on the line and take care of people. And you give our kids something to emulate as they go forward in life.”

McGraw also gave a powerful special acoustic performance of "I Called Mama" for the frontline workers before signing off.

The song is the lead single from McGraw's upcoming new album, Here on Earth, which is slated for release on Aug. 21. The project is his first solo album since 2015's Damn Country Music, and his first since re-joining Big Machine Label Group in February.

McGraw was slated to be out on the road in 2020, but those dates were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

