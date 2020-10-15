Smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire, which is now the largest wildfire in Colorado history, covered Fort Collins in a thick layer of smoke and ash, as the fire was fueled by high winds on Wednesday, October 14.

The poor air quality was so severe, Colorado State University canceled its team's football practice. Although the Cameron Peak Fire is still very active, forcing evacuations west of Fort Collins, the air quality on the Front Range is ranked 'good' today.

Yesterday, however, by 10:30 a.m., you could barely see the Fort Collins city skyline from New Belgium Brewing, located one mile from the Key Bank building shown in the photos. (Via City of Fort Collins)

From New Belgium Brewing Facing Southwest Towards Downtown Fort Collins

8:30 a.m. 10-14-20

City of Fort Collins

10:30 a.m. 10-14-20

City of Fort Collins

2:15 p.m. 10-14-20

City of Fort Collins

4:45 p.m. 10-14-20

City of Fort Collins

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery Facing West

7:30 a.m. 10-14-20

City of Fort Collins

8:30 a.m. 10-14-20

City of Fort Collins

1:45 p.m. 10-14-20