Tiny Houses in Wyoming That Might Make You Want to Downsize

The tiny house movement is still alive and kicking, with the rising real estate costs and value of location over possessions leading the market in many places. Wyoming, with its picturesque scenery and independent spirit, seems the perfect place for a tiny home in the mountains.

There are dozens of these tiny homes in the mountains waiting for the perfect owner to move in and live tiny. Take the example from Ariel McGlothin, who decided to live tiny and off the grid in a house in the mountains of Western Wyoming.

Want to live in a sheepwagon with everything you need? Or maybe a self-contained cottage in the bignorns? Find the coolest little house in the 307 right here.