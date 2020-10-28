‘Tiny Toons’ Returning With New Episodes on HBO Max

Yet another nostalgic favorite from the 1990s is getting revived for the 2020s. This time, it’s Tiny Toon Adventures — which aired in syndication and on Fox Kids in the early ’90s and was the first of a whole wave of syndicated cartoon series from Warner Bros including Animaniacs — which has already been revived on Hulu with new episodes set to debut in a matter of days.

Now Tiny Toons is getting a modern makeover as Tiny Toon Looniversity. Two seasons of the show about comic dispensers who crack up all the censors have been ordered by HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Like the original series, Steven Spielberg is the executive producer.

A statement on the news from Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank:

These smart, hilarious and cheeky characters have left an indelible impression on the childhoods of so many. We’re thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Warner Bros. Animation, HBO Max and Cartoon Network to reimagine the Tiny Toons for new audiences, and we know that fans of the original series will be just as excited to share the show with their children as they will be to revisit a childhood favorite.

The old Tiny Toons featured new, younger cartoon characters obviously inspired by old Looney Tunes favorite. Instead of Bugs Bunny, there was Buster and Babs Bunny. Instead of Daffy Duck, there was Plucky Duck. Instead of the Tazmanian Devil, there was Dizzy Devil, and so on. The classic Looney Tunes characters appeared occasionally as the teachers of the Tiny Toons’ school, Acme Looniversity — hence the name of the revival.

Okay, that was a legitimately excellent theme song.

At the moment, the new Tiny Toons doesn’t have an official release date. They better revive Freakazoid! next.