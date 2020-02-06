Tips for Throwing the Perfect Galentine’s Celebration

Turn Valentine's Day Eve into the perfect Girls Night Out.

There's a pretty big holiday coming up this month. No, it's not Valentine's Day, although that is a pretty big day for lovers. No, it's Galentine's Day. A day for women to celebrate their love for one another and it's happening on February 13. For those unfamiliar, this was created by Amy Poehler's character Leslie Knoppe on the show Parks & Rec.

I love this idea because it's a great way to show you girlfriends you love them... and it's another reason to go out to dinner and have a few cocktails. I also just watched the episode of Sex and the City when Charlotte suggests that the girls, who are fed up with men, should be each other's soulmates. Hey, we gotta stick together in this battlefield called love.

So, how can you celebrate Galentine's Day? Here are some tips for a fabulous night with your gal pals.

Gather your best girlfriends and even some new ones: Galentine's Day is about celebrating friends, old and new. Your dearest friends should definitely be on the guest list, but don't be afraid to invite that nice woman who just moved in next door or the new account executive in the office. I say, the more the merrier.

Make sure there is food involved: Food is always a part of any celebration in my family. Put together a themed menu at the house, order in, or go out to eat. Not only does food bond us, but if you have invited someone new to your group, eating is always a great way to take the pressure off of the conversation.

Pop a bottle of champagne: Nothing says fun like a bottle of bubbly. Go with the original or mix things up with a champagne cocktail. If champagne isn't your thing, choose your favorite drink and have plenty of it.

Don't forget the sweets: Just about everyone in your group will swear they're doing KETO, but trust me, they all want something sweet around this time of year. Chocolate-dipped strawberries, brownies, cupcakes, cheesecake... you really can't go wrong here.

Write a note: I think the idea of handwritten notes is a lost art form. I'm not asking you to write a novel here, but something simple and sweet about why you love your girlfriends will do. Maybe attach each note to a rose or a little goody bag to give them at the end of the night.

BONUS: Set up a heart-filled photobooth because if you can't Instagram it, did it even really happen?