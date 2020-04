Toby Keith's show was supposed to perform at the Budweiser Event Center on June 20. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has been rescheduled.

Getty Images

Toby Keith's "The Cowboy Comes To Town Tour" stop in Northern Colorado has been rescheduled to Friday, September 18, 2020. Tickets for the June 20 show will be honored on the rescheduled date.

