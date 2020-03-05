Taste of Fort Collins Announces 2020 Headliners

Townsquare Media’s Taste of Fort Collins is set to return for the 24th annual year on June 5-7, 2020 at Washington Park in Old Fort Collins.

National acts scheduled to headline the 2020 event are Collective Soul, Silversun Pickups (Brian Aubert & Nikki Monninger Acoustic), Spin Doctors and Goody Grace. The rest of the entertainment lineup will be filled by local performers voted on by the public as part of a contest organized by Townsquare Media radio stations.

TASTE OF FORT COLLINS 2020 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

Silversun Pickups (Brian Aubert & Nikki Monninger Acoustic)

SATURDAY Collective Soul Goody Grace SUNDAY Spin Doctors

Three-day Taste of Fort Collins weekend passes — which include access to all of the concerts and festival grounds — are available for a limited time for $15. The weekend passes are available on any of the free Townsquare Media Northern Colorado radio station apps: New Country 99.1, Retro 102.5, 94.3 The X, 99.9 The Point and Power 102.9.

Silversun Pickups with an acoustic set by band members Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger will kick things off on Friday night. The Los Angeles rock band is known for its hits “Lazy Eye” and “Panic Switch.”

Collective Soul will close out the Saturday night show and returns to the event it also headlined in 2014. The Atlanta-based rock group is best known for its hits “Shine,” “December” and “The World I Know.”

Goody Grace will open for Collective Soul on Saturday night. The 22-year-old Canadian has been rising the charts with his collaboration with Blink 182 called “Scumbag.”

Spin Doctors will close out the event on Sunday evening. The New York City-based rock group is known for its early 1990’s hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.”

Last year’s Taste of Fort Collins lineup featured Rick Springfield, Lovelytheband, Uncle Kracker and Dreamers.

Other previous headliners include Eddie Money, Plain White T’s, Barenaked Ladies, Lifehouse, Third Eye Blind, Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, AWOLNATION, The Presidents of the United State of America, Matt Nathanson and Soul Asylum.