‘Tom & Jerry’ Return With Wacky Live-Action Movie Trailer

The classic cat and mouse duo is coming to the big screen in Warner Bros.’ upcoming film Tom & Jerry. Directed by Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Barbershop), the movie is a modern update of the Hanna Barbera cartoon, blending 2D animation and live action. In the new trailer, Chloe Grace Moretz stars as a recent hire at an upper crust New York City hotel, where she is tasked with the job of ridding the building of mice before a big event. She employs Tom, whose lifelong goal of capturing Jerry fits the job to a tee.

Check out the preview below:

From the looks of it, Tom & Jerry has plenty of the original cartoon's signature violence. It’s a bit unnerving to see such acts presented in a real-life city instead of a goofy cartoon world, but the tone is still upbeat and fun. It’s got a Roger Rabbit feel, especially in the way the human characters interact with the animated ones.

Live action reboots of iconic animated characters are typically a hit. From Alvin & the Chipmunks to Detective Pikachu to Sonic the Hedgehog, these movies offer a familiar premise with a new twist. It’s a safe bet that Tom & Jerry will be a hit with kids and their parents, who remember the classic cartoons.

Besides Moretz, the rest of the human cast consists of Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong, and SNL's Colin Jost. The movie is penned by Kevin Costello (Brigsby Bear, Jean-Claude Van Johnson) and produced by Chris DeFaria (The LEGO Movie 2, Ready Player One).

Tom & Jerry will be released in theaters in 2021.