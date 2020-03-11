Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

Yesterday, there was a hoax circulating online that Daniel Radcliffe had the novel coronavirus. He did not. This however, is not a hoax: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus.

Hanks posted a message on his Instagram account. noting that he and Wilson are in Australia (where Hanks is working on a movie). “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks continued:

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!

Here is his Instagram account:

Hanks and Wilson are both 63 years old; over the threshold of 60 years that many healthcare experts warn makes someone more at risk for serious complications from coronavirus. Hanks also has Type 2 diabetes. At the moment there are over 125,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide and 1200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.