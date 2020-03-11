Tom Holland Will Play Spider-Man in Disneyland’s New Ride

Marvel fans who head to Disneyland’s Avengers Campus this summer will get a special treat when they ride its Spider-Man attraction, “WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.” According to Disney Parks Blog, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, Tom Holland, plays the character in the ride.

They describe it as a “family-friendly attraction” that “blends physical sets and virtual environments, leveraging specially designed, innovative technology that detects body movements and gestures.” They claim guests will reach out and sling webs from their wrists, “just like Spider-Man.” If the effect is convincing, it will be a Spidey fan’s dream come true.

The premise of the ride is a visit to the “ Worldwide Engineering Brigade” (or WEB), where guests have to team with Spidey to “help capture the out-of-control Spider-Bots before they wreak havoc on the [Avengers] Campus. During an open house at WEB, you will be asked to wear 3D glasses and test drive their latest invention, the WEB Slinger vehicle, which allows you to sling webs like Spider-Man.” Best of all, there’s no height requirement for WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, so even young kids who love Spider-Man can give it a try.

There is already a very good Spider-Man ride, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, that’s been open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure since 1999. But that doesn’t have Tom Holland, the current cinematic Spider-Man playing the character, and it definitely doesn’t give you a web-shooter. Given the issues between Disney and Sony as recently as a few months ago over the rights to Spider-Man, this is great news. Avengers Campus at Disneyland is currently scheduled to open on July 18.