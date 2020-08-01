The Top 40 Country Songs of August 2020 reflect an industry that pushed pause once the pandemic started in March. Most of the top songs are older, with very few released since spring cracking the Top 10.

Artists and their teams seemed to clinch up with news of everything changing, leaving dry a well of new music and promotions. Three of the top four songs on this list hit No. 1 on radio airplay charts before August, started including the No. 1 song which was a radio chart-topper in April. "I Hope" by Gabby Barrett is country music's most-streamed and most-purchased song right now and — as a recurrent on country radio — it's among the 15 most played. How could we not recognize that?

"One Margarita," "Hard to Forget" and "Bluebird" are three more consistently found in the Top 5 of sales and streaming charts, leaving Jason Aldean's "Got What I Got" as the only song still pushing for No. 1 in the first three spots of this monthly list. To find a truly new song you need to go all the way to No. 10 (Morgan Wallen's "More Than My Hometown") or No. 13 (Blake Shelton's "Happy Anywhere" with Gwen Stefani). Right now, country radio is still being dominated by music conceived and recorded well before 2020 began.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of August 2020 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for August 2020:

40. Dustin Lynch, “Momma’s House”

39. Rascal Flatts, “How They Remember You”

38. Maren Morris, “To Hell and Back”

37. Lady A, “Champagne Night”

36. Kip Moore, “She’s Mine”

35. Kenny Chesney, “Happy Does”

34. Tenille Arts, “Somebody Like That”

33. Kelsea Ballerini, “Hole In the Bottle”

32. Old Dominion, “Some People Do”

31. Matt Stell, “Everywhere But On”

30. Runaway June, “We Were Rich”

29. Chase Rice, “Lonely If You Are”

28. Russell Dickerson, “Love You Like I Used To To”

27. Midland, "Cheatin' Songs"

26. Jon Pardi, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”

25. Jameson Rodgers, “Some Girls”

24. Hardy (Feat. Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson), “One Beer”

23. Brad Paisley, “No I In Beer”

22. Florida Georgia Line, “I Love My Country”

21. Parker McCollum, “Pretty Heart”

20. Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

19. Tim McGraw, “I Called Mama” — NEW HERE ON EARTH ALBUM DROPS AUG. 21!

18. Kane Brown, “Cool Again”

17. LoCash, “One Big Country Song”

16. Eric Church, “Stick That In Your Country Song”

15. Keith Urban, “God Whispered Your Name”

14. Thomas Rhett and Friends, “Be a Light”

13. Blake Shelton (Feat. Gwen Stefani), “Happy Anywhere” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

12. Justin Moore, “Why We Drink”

11. Luke Combs, “Lovin’ On You”

10. Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 15 SPOTS!

9. Chris Janson, “Done”

8. Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

7. Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

6. Luke Bryan, “One Margarita” — NEW BORN HERE, LIVE HERE, DIE HERE ALBUM DROPS AUG. 7!

5. Maddie & Tae, “Die From a Broken Heart”

4. Sam Hunt, “Hard to Forget”

3. Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

2. Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

1. Gabby Barrett, “I Hope” — RETURNS TO THE TOP 40!