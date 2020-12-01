Many of the best songs of 2020 can be found on December's list of the Top 40 country songs on the radio. New music from Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town moved quickly up the charts this month, with each getting a major boost in sales and streaming, as well.

The No. 1 song in December is the same as the No. 1 from November 2020. It's still a major player on the radio and it's still among country music's best-selling singles. Scroll down to see which artist went back-to-back, but here's a hint: He'll be on a very popular television show this month.

Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Parmalee (with Blanco Brown) made major gains this month, while songs by Taylor Swift and more struggled to keep pace. Click on any of the song titles to hear each, then tell us who has your No. 1 song in the comments section below.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of December 2020 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for December 2020:

40. Florida Georgia Line, “Long Live”

39. Jake Owen, “Made for You”

38. Maren Morris, “To Hell & Back”

37. Priscilla Block, “Just About Over You”

36. Brett Young, “Lady”

35. Dylan Scott, “Nobody”

34. Brantley Gilbert, “Hard Days”

33. Dierks Bentley, “Gone”

32. Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down”

31. Eric Church, “Hell of a View”

30. Scotty McCreery, “You Time”

29. Dustin Lynch, “Momma’s House”

28. Lady A, “Champagne Night”

27. Rascal Flatts, “How They Remember You”

26. Darius Rucker, “Beers and Sunshine”

25. Luke Bryan, “Down to One”

24. Jordan Davis, “Almost Maybes”

23. Keith Urban (Feat. Pink), “One Too Many”

22. Kenny Chesney, “Happy Does”

21. Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

20. Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 18 SPOTS!

19. Parmalee and Blanco Brown, “Just the Way”

18. Tenille Arts, “Somebody Like That”

17. Morgan Wallen, “7 Summers”

16. Brothers Osborne, “All Night”

15. Chris Lane, “Big, Big Plans”

14. Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

13. Luke Combs, “Lovin’ on You”

12. Thomas Rhett, “What’s Your Country Song” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

11. Jon Pardi, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”

10. Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

9. Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

8. Niko Moon, “Good Time”

7. Kelsea Ballerini, “Hole In the Bottle”

6. Parker McCollum, “Pretty Heart”

5. Hardy (Feat. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson), “One Beer”

4. Blake Shelton (Feat. Gwen Stefani), “Happy Anywhere”

3. Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

2. Luke Combs, “Better Together”

1. Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown” — TWO MONTHS AT NO. 1!