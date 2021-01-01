Odds are good that one of the songs on this list of the Top 40 Country Songs of January 2021 will end up being the most played country song of the new year. Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini and Jon Pardi help shape a list of established hitmakers and newcomers.

Very few new songs dropped last month, so there's not as much month-to-month turnover as there would be normally. Still, you find new country songs from Trey Lewis, Hardy and Carly Pearce on our list of the Top 40 country songs. January 2021starts strong for Chris Stapleton and newcomer Niko Moon, and it continues rolling for Combs and Blake Shelton.

Do you see your favorite song on the list below? Click any of the links to listen to the Top 40 Country Songs of January 2021 and then see the best of 2020 at the bottom.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of January 2021 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

More Country Top 40: December 2020 | November 2020 | October 2020 | September 2020 | August 2020 | July 2020 | June 2020 | May 2020 | April 2020 | March 2020 | February 2020 | Top 10 Songs of All of 2020

Top 40 Country Songs for January 2021:

40. Old Dominion, “Never Be Sorry”

39. Trey Lewis, “Dicked Down in Dallas”

38. Jason Aldean, “Blame It on You”

37. Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire, “Dear Rodeo”

36. Brett Young, “Lady”

35. Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”

34. Carly Pearce, “Next Girl”

33. Dylan Scott, “Nobody”

32. Dustin Lynch, “Momma’s House”

31. Rascal Flatts, “How They Remember You”

30. Jake Owen, “Made for You”

29. Elvie Shane, “My Boy” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

28. Parmalee and Blanco Brown, “Just the Way”

27. Jordan Davis, “Almost Maybes”

26. Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ‘90s”

25. Dierks Bentley, “Gone”

24. Brothers Osborne, “All Night”

23. Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down”

22. Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

21. Luke Bryan, “Down to One”

20. Keith Urban (Feat. Pink), “One Too Many”

19. Kenny Chesney, “Happy Does”

18. Eric Church, “Hell of a View”

17. Tenille Arts, “Somebody Like That”

16. Florida Georgia Line, “Long Live” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 24 SPOTS!

15. Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

14. Darius Rucker, “Beers and Sunshine”

13. Lady A, “Champagne Night”

12. Morgan Wallen, “7 Summers” — NEW DANGEROUS ALBUM COMING JAN. 8!

11. Thomas Rhett, “What’s Your Country Song”

10. Chris Lane, “Big, Big Plans”

9. Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

8. Jon Pardi, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy”

7. Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

6. Kelsea Ballerini, “Hole in the Bottle”

5. Parker McCollum, “Pretty Heart”

4. Blake Shelton (Feat. Gwen Stefani), “Happy Anywhere”

3. Niko Moon, “Good Time”

2. Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

1. Luke Combs, “Better Together”