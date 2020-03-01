There's a brand new face at No. 1 on this month's list of the Top 40 Country Songs. The March 2020 edition features powerful ballads and stinging breakup songs from country newcomers, as well as a big ol' love song from one of country music's most dependable artists of the last 15 years.

Maren Morris slips three spots from her No. 1 spot on the February 2020 Top 40 Country Songs list. That's because newcomers Gabby Barrett and Riley Green came on strong with reactive hit songs that sound good, feel good and make an impact commercially. Find Luke Combs, Jimmie Allen and Kane Brown right behind this group, squeezed just inside the Top 10.

The March 2020 Top 40 Country Songs list also includes brand new songs from Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney and Lady Antebellum. Scroll down to find your favorite and then let us know where we got it right and wrong on Twitter.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of March 2020 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for March 2020:

40. Breland, “My Truck”

39. Rayne Johnson, “Front Seat”

38. Midland, “Cheatin’ Songs”

37. Dillon Carmichael, “I Do For You”

36. Maddie & Tae, “Die From a Broken Heart”

35. Lady Antebellum, “What I’m Leaving For”

34. Chase Rice, “Lonely If You Are”

33. Florida Georgia Line, “Blessings”

32. Chris Young, “Drowning”

31. Hardy (Feat. Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson), “One Beer”

30. Keith Urban, “God Whispered Your Name”

29. Sam Hunt, “Hard to Forget”

28. Scotty McCreery, “In Between”

27. Michael Ray, “Her World or Mine”

26. Brett Young, “Catch”

25. Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

24. Justin Moore, “Why We Drink”

23. Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone”

22. Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”

21. Kip Moore, “She’s Mine”

20. Kenny Chesney, “Here and Now” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

19. Chris Janson, “Done”

18. Jordan Davis, “Slow Dance In a Parking Lot”

17. Eric Church, “Monsters” — TIED FOR BIGGEST JUMP, UP 8 SPOTS!

16. Kelsea Ballerini, “Homecoming Queen?” — NEW KELSEA ALBUM DROPS MARCH 20

15. Jason Aldean, “We Back”

14. Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Beer Can’t Fix”

13. Jake Owen, “Homemade”

12. Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

11. Luke Bryan, “What She Wants Tonight” — TIED FOR BIGGEST JUMP, UP 8 SPOTS!

10. Sam Hunt, “Kinfolks”

9. Kane Brown, “Homesick”

8. Jimmie Allen, “Make Me Want To”

7. Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine” — NEW LADY LIKE ALBUM MARCH 27

6. Carly Pearce & Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

5. Luke Combs (Feat. Eric Church), “Does To Me”

4. Maren Morris, “The Bones” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG

3. Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

2. Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

1. Riley Green, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” — TIED FOR BIGGEST JUMP, UP 8 SPOTS!

