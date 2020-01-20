Top 5 Extreme Snow Removal Machines [VIDEOS]
Some years it snows a lot. Some years, not so much. Long term trends in the climate keep us guessing as to what is coming next.
When it does snow more than just "a lot", we need to be ready. Here in Wyoming we have some big equipment to handle those years. But, perhaps we might want to think just a bit bigger...
Here are the top 5 extreme snow removal machines we could find.
- 1
Truck Snow Plow Modern Big Machines In Action
- 2
Volvo Deep Snow Removal
- 3
World's largest snow blower
- 4
Very Fast Very Big
- 5
Testing New Ideas