4

This song is -- refreshingly, thankfully -- not what its title could imply. Unlike the repertoire of songs featuring narrators gleefully getting women drunk, this one takes the opposite approach.

“Take a drunk girl home / Let her sleep alone / Leave her keys on the counter, your number by the phone,” the chorus goes. "Pick up her life she threw on the floor / Leave the hall lights on, walk out and lock the door ..."

Janson tells Billboard that he wrote "Drunk Girl" from a “father’s perspective,” but hopefully everyone listening to it -- father or not -- heeds the message.