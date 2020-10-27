Top 10 Country Dance Party Songs
Country music goes with everything. Country songs make the perfect first dance songs for newly married couples, the perfect soundtrack for a bar and the perfect accompaniment to a tailgate ... and country songs are also great for a dance party.
Whether you're in your bedroom dancing in front of your mirror, at a high school dance or out partying with a group of great friends, these 10 country songs will have you running to the dance floor. Look through this list, turn the music up loud, and get your groove on!
- 10
"Parking Lot Party"Lee Brice
Brice co-wrote "Parking Lot Party" and released it as his fourth single from Hard 2 Love. It's not hard to get into the groove of this party song: "Parking Lot Party" is the perfect song to dance to at tailgates or on your back deck while grilling up some burgers and dogs.
- 9
"Here for the Party"Gretchen Wilson
Wilson's "Here for the Party," released in 2004, was her second entry on the country charts. She wrote it with Big Kenny and John Rich of Big & Rich -- and they definitely know how to write a party song! In this tune, Wilson is brazen about having a good time: "Well, I'm an eight ball-shooting, double-fisted-drinking son of a gun / I wear my jeans a little tight just to watch the little boys come undone," she sings. She ain't gonna leave until she's thrown out!
- 8
"I Like It, I Love It"Tim McGraw
"I Like It, I Love It" has been given its share of attention in the sporting world: It's been played during Monday Night Football's halftime and is part of the Nashville Predators' goal celebration, among other accolades. McGraw's third No. 1 hit has fans liking it, loving it and dancing to it all night long.
- 7
"Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy"Big & Rich
Even non-country fans know the words to "Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy." Its tongue-in-cheek chorus and fusion of rap, country rock and a whole lot of fun helped Big & Rich earn platinum certification -- not bad for their second-ever single!
- 6
"All My Rowdy Friends are Coming Over Tonight"Hank Williams Jr.
"All My Rowdy Friends are Coming Over Tonight" is one of Williams Jr.'s signature songs. The music video features numerous fellow artists, including George Jones, Willie Nelson, Mel Tillis, Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, Porter Waggoner, Little Jimmy Dickens and more ... and if they're all part of it, it's sure to be a good -- albeit rowdy -- time.
- 5
"5-1-5-0"Dierks Bentley
Bentley's "5-1-5-0" was released in April of 2012, and its reckless energy and catchy lyrics made it an immediate hit with fans. The No. 1 song was certified gold, and for good reason: The moment anyone hears "5-1-5-0, somebody call the po-po," you know it's time to down a beer (or two, if you're not a dancer) and hit the floor.
- 4
"Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"Shania Twain
"Let's go, girls!" That's all it takes for women of all ages to get up out of their seats. Twain's 1999 track was a worldwide hit, and women in the U.S., New Zealand, France and more were emboldened by this empowering song. "The best thing about being a woman / Is the prerogative to have a little fun," Twain sings, and fun is what everyone has while dancing to this song.
- 3
"Honky Tonk Badonkadonk"Trace Adkins
"Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" was released in October of 2005 as the third and final single from Adkins' Songs About Me. Not only did it reach No. 2 on the country chart, it also was a crossover hit for the singer. The song's inspiration came while writers Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson and Dallas Davidson were at a club, and a dancing woman caught their eye -- not just the woman, but her "money maker."
- 2
"Cruise"Florida Georgia Line
"Cruise" has been certified platinum a whopping 11 times. It was a hit when the guys of FGL debuted it and was a sensation all over again when they tapped rapper Nelly to remix the song. It's the best-selling country song in the United States, has broken records and is a summertime song through and through. Roll your windows down, and let the car dancing begin!
- 1
"Boot Scootin' Boogie"Brooks & Dunn
You can't have a country dance party list without a honky-tonk masterpiece -- and that's Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie." The No. 1 song revitalized line dancing in the U.S., and everybody wants to start heel-toe-doe-si-doe-ing when they hear the hit.