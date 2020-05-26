A good fiddle part elevates a song: It can take a ballad from mediocre to weepy and a bluegrass jig from ho-hum to barn-burning. It's one of the most prominent instruments in country music, and it's a huge part of the genre's sound.

From traditional instrumental songs to modern hits, the fiddle is a key part of a number of fan-favorite country songs. This list of the Top 10 Fiddle Songs in Country Music includes everything from a folk-inspired instrumental to a classic ballad to a song featuring ... Irish step dancing? You'll have to read on to see all of our picks.