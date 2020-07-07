A good chorus is what makes a song memorable. A song's chorus is the part listeners sing along with ... the part they always remember ... the part that can take a song from good to great.

Country music is full of great choruses, too. From decades-old classics to newer earworms, the songs on The Boot's list of the Top 10 Country Music Choruses are united by their impossibly good refrains. Read on to learn more about the genre's most memorable (and most singable!) choruses.