In 2015, Cam, Sam Hunt and Kelsea Ballerini, among others, were country music newcomers making waves, while Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood were established artists pulling in star collaborators. Little Big Town, meanwhile, were capturing headlines with a gorgeous tale of jealousy that got a bit misconstrued -- but all that buzz worked in their favor, for sure.

It's a bit hard to believe these 10 stellar songs are five years old as of 2020, as many of them still show up regularly in playlists and on country radio today. Keep reading for a look back at the best of 2015: