Top 10 Country Songs of 2020 (So Far)

Country music's top songs of 2020 show where the genre is headed, and for fans of a more traditional country sound, this could be a good thing.

It's hard to ignore the presence of fiddle, steel and time-tested country themes in songs from Chris Janson, Runaway June, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton. Sam Hunt, Keith Urban and Gabby Barrett add more contemporary arrangements to this mix of the best of 2020, but at each song's core is a powerful emotion you can relate to. "Hard to Forget" is as progressive as it gets, but the "Kinfolks" singer is tormented through a lyric that balances the feel-good tempo behind it. It's a jam.

But it's not No. 1, at least not yet.

The No. 1 song on this Top 10 Country Songs of 2020 list has all of the marks of a career song (radio airplay, sales and streaming success, high profile performances), and it would be, if the artist didn't have a half-dozen just as big in his catalog. Staff opinion and song integrity were also taken into account when creating this list of country music's top songs of the year. No. 3 and No. 5 might win those awards, but as of now, neither can compete with the popularity of this popular duet.

We're teases, aren't we? Scroll down to check out the mid-year Top 10 Country Songs report, with additional songs from Morgan Wallen and Maddie & Tae.