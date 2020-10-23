It's impossible to separate Dwight Yoakam from California and, more specifically, Los Angeles. It's where the Ohio-raised artist moved after finding Nashville inhospitable to the style of honky-tonk music he was woodshedding -- and it's also where he found kindred spirits, such as punks X and the rootsier The Blasters, both of whom took vintage country and rockabilly influences and dragged them into the modern age.

Yoakam's music certainly sounded out of time in the 1980s, when he first emerged, in the best possible ways. Hiss first three full-length albums -- 1986's Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc., 1987's Hillbilly Deluxe and 1988's Buenas Noches From a Lonely Room -- all hit No. 1 on the country albums chart. The latter album also spawned two No. 1 hits, the Buck Owens duet "Streets of Bakersfield" and an original called "I Sang Dixie."

That mix of originals and well-curated covers served Yoakam well in the ensuing decades, as he grew into an heir to the Owens- and Merle Haggard-popularized "Bakersfield sound" and launched a parallel successful acting career. Today, Yoakam continues to write and release music and tour, embracing his status as a link to country music's past who's nevertheless always pushing himself forward.

These are The Boot's picks for Yoakam's Top 10 songs: