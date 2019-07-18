‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer: Feel the Need For Speed Again

They talked about this movie for so long, I honestly didn’t think it was going to happen. But here is the trailer: Tom Cruise is Maverick once more in a new Top Gun movie. Top Gun: Maverick is real and it’s coming next summer.

The trailer doesn’t have an official synopsis attached, but it does feature new cast members Jon Hamm and Ed Harris. (The film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, and good old Val Kilmer as Maverick’s ultimate frenemy, Iceman.) And there’s a ton of frankly incredible looking aerial footage in this. The plane scenes in the original movie was cool, but this stuff looks like it came out of a Mission: Impossible film. The perspective shots of Cruise flying and riding his motorcycle are incredible. I don’t think Tom Cruise learned to fly a fighter jet, but I mean it’s Tom Cruise; would you be shocked if he did? At this point nothing would surprise me.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on Oblivion and also made Tron: Legacy. It opens in theaters on June 26, 2020. I gotta say: This first trailer looks surprisingly good.