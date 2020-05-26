Hank Williams Jr. is known for many things: his presence on Monday Night Football, a history of outspoken (and often controversial) political opinions ... and, oh yeah, being the son of Hank Williams.

Williams Jr. is also known for his rambunctious, rowdy style of music, and how prolific he has been in putting it out: He has released 56 studio albums and 25 compilation albums throughout his 50-ish-year-long career. His style has evolved over the years (from covering his father's songs to the boisterous, rock-infused country he's known for now), and there are a few songs that have risen above the rest as true standouts.

Below, The Boot counts down our Top 10 Hank Williams Jr. songs.