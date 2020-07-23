Jerrod Niemann's songwriting chops have never been in question; after all, he co-wrote Garth Brooks' 2001 hit "Good Ride Cowboy," and artists such as Jamey Johnson, Julie Roberts and Neal McCoy have recorded his tunes. However, the Kansas native didn't experience chart success under his own name until 2010, with the release of his major-label debut, Judge Jerrod & the Hung Jury.

Niemann's debut disc peaked at No. 1 on the country charts and spawned several radio hits, establishing Niemann as an artist in his own right. Below, The Boot looks back at Niemann's career and picks out his Top 5 songs.