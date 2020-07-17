2

Bryan's debut single, "All My Friends Say," is a song anyone who's had a little too much to drink can relate to. And the music video is even more relatable, bringing the lyrics into action.

In the video, the main male character wakes up in the front yard of his frat house, sleeping in a recliner and wearing nothing except his boxers, an empty beer bottle in hand. Clearly, he remembers nothing, as a college girl walks up and slaps him in the face. But, he must have done something right because two other girls walk up and kiss him on the cheek, much to his surprise. He flashes back to taking shot after shot -- and soon it's clear why he's drinking so much: He sees an ex-girlfriend getting cozy with another guy.

Fans can appreciate this video and song because it happens to the best of us. From waking up with a pounding headache, to not remembering the party the night before, to feeling angst when seeing your ex with someone else ... Bryan gained a lot of fans with this video's relatability and rockability.