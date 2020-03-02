To say that Luke Combs' meteoric rise to country music stardom happened quickly is a little bit of an understatement. Throughout the late 2010s, Combs transformed from a viral social media star into a bonafide country phenomenon.

Just one year after earning New Artist of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards, Combs was crowned Male Vocalist of the Year. At the 2020 ACM Awards, he's vying for Entertainer of the Year, only one year after winning that awards show's New Male Artist of the Year honor.

What’s behind Combs' incredible ascent? A whole lot of great, relatable songs, ranging from crowd-pleasing, barn-burning party tunes to intensely emotional ballads. Keep reading for a look at some of the best songs from Combs' discography — and get ready for more, as it looks as though he’s already got more new music in the works.