Miranda Lambert songs are some of the most consistently interesting and best-written among the current crop of country music stars. The singer-songwriter, who rose to prominence after placing third on Nashville Star in 2003, has written and recorded some of the most challenging songs to come out of Nashville in the last two decades.

Lambert's stock in the business has only risen since her debut, but it is her diverse songs -- which range from revenge songs to gentle, heartfelt ballads -- that have placed her among the forefront of the artists in contemporary country music. Our list of the Top 10 Miranda Lambert Songs draws from every facet of her celebrated career.