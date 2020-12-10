These Were the Top-Selling Country Albums of 2020

Nine of the 10 best selling country albums have one thing in common. This list is lacking ... something.

Find Sam Hunt and Southside at No. 10 and stop to admire it. That is the only album released in 2020 to crack the Top 10, per Billboard. There are four released in late 2019 and three that dropped in 2018, plus one from 2017 and the No. 5 album, which fell way back in 2015, but has remained a steady seller for this artist, even as he has released three albums since.

If you've followed the weekly charts, you won't be surprised to find plenty from Luke Combs. Both of his albums make this Top 10 sales list, as does Morgan Wallen's debut album, which checks in at No. 3. This top-selling country albums list accounts for physical and digital sales of an album, as well as sales and streams of songs from an album. It's a pretty complicated formula that requires some amount of calculus, but for our sake, we're just going to worry about the ranking.

Artists that just missed the Top 10 include Old Dominion, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and Thomas Rhett. Six albums on this list actually made the same list in 2019, with only albums sliding in at No. 10, No. 6, No. 4 and No. 1 being new to the sales game. Will 2021 turn this list over?

Find out if your favorite albums from 2020 made this list.