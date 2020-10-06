Top Songs To Get You In The Halloween Mood

We finally did it last night. My wife and I made the decision to figure out where to set up our Halloween decorations in our house last night. We dug out the boxes of decorations that have been in hibernation since we moved back in March, so it took(some)motivation. Don't get me wrong, I'm all about Halloween, I've got the spirit of Jack Skellington running through my veins, it's just, carrying those boxes from the basement, ugh. Not fun. We decided that we needed some motivation to properly decorate our house last night, so we busted out some Halloween Tunes.

If you're stuck in the same position as we were last night, then you may need some help finding just he right music to set the mood, this is where I can be of some service. Here are 10 songs to get you in that Halloween spirit(the feeling, not the store).

In no particular order.

10. Monster Mash-Bobby Pickett

This one is kind of a no brainer. It's a classic. He does a good job of including all the old school monsters.

9. Werewolves of London-Warren Zevon

Ah, this one will get you howling as you set up the fake cobwebs over the real cobwebs in your house!

8. Weird Science-Oingo Boingo

This one will getting you dancing some, right? And, for the record, I personally believe the TV show was better than the movie, don't @ me.

7.Kidnap The Sandy Claws

Now we're talking! 3 of a king, birds of a feather! You're lighting those fall scented candles now!

6.Maneater-Hall and Oates

I feel like any list would be a disservice if it didn't include Hall & Oates. Also, lyrically, this is kind of a creepy song.

5. Ghostbusters-Ray Parker Jr.

A classic, I know. Gives you not only the Halloween feels, but, what a great movie!

4.Boogieman White Zombie

I mean, it's a little more rock than KC and The Sunshine Band, but it has that perfect Halloween vibe. All the chef's kisses.

3.This Is Halloween

I know, it may seem like I'm partial to A Nightmare Before Christmas, but this is a great song to get you ready, mentally.

2.Halloween Theme

This music makes you feel some kind of way, right? John Carpenter had no idea he had a banger on his hands back then. Did you just feel a cold wind blow through? Same.

1.Thriller-Michael Jackson

I obviously couldn't leave this one off the list! I mean, it has it's own dance!

Now, I know that some may not agree with this list, but, if you go by song, by song, you'll be so in the mood for some spooky fun, you'll forget whatever songs I left out.