Tammy Wynette, also known as the "First Lady of Country Music" and the "Heroine of Heartbreak," was an icon, a trailblazer and a hitmaker. Throughout her illustrious career, she scored 20 No. 1 hits and recorded dozens of studio albums.

Wynette's most beloved songs include iconic solo tunes, classic duets with longtime musical partner George Jones (also her husband for a few years) ... and even one surprise appearance on a British house remix. Read on for The Boot's Top 10 picks.