Tim McGraw and Faith Hill romance found its kindling when Hill joined McGraw's tour as an opening act in 1996. After more than two decades together, the performances that they share in the studio and live onstage just seem to get better and better, and their relationship remains rock solid.

Together, the husband and wife have co-headlined their Soul2Soul Tour numerous times since 2000, most recently during the first half of 2018. They've recorded numerous duets together, in addition to their solo material, including an entire collaborative album, 2017's The Rest of Our Life.

Below, find The Boot's picks for McGraw and Hill's best collaborations.