Tornadoes, Golf-Ball Size Hail Possible In SE Wyoming Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming today [Tuesday] and especially on Wednesday.

The storms tomorrow could feature golf-ball or larger size hail, winds of 65 miles per hour, flash flooding, and even a few tornadoes.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Here's our outlook for today and Wednesday concerning severe thunderstorm chances across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. A Marginal Risk area highlighted for today, mainly along and east of a Laramie to Douglas line in the darker green area on the left graphic. Better chances for severe thunderstorms Wednesday as most of the Nebraska Panhandle and parts of the southeast Wyoming plains are in an Enhanced Risk area (right graphic) for severe thunderstorms. All modes of severe weather possible Wednesday with very large hail, damaging downburst winds, heavy rain and a few tornadoes possible. Keep an eye on the sky today and particularly Wednesday. Stay tuned to your favorite local weather sources for later updates and have a way to receive warnings so you are not caught unaware.''