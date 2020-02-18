Tour The Wyoming Wool Factory

There are a lot of amazing hand-made products to be found on the Made In Wyoming website. Some products are just for fun, some are a necessity.

Mountain Meadow Wool is currently featured on the start-up page.

The company can be found at the base of the Bighorn Mountains in Buffalo Wyoming. Mountain Meadow Wool is a family-operated mill. They support local ranchers when they go searching for material they need. Mountain Meadow Wool opened for business back in 2007 as a full-service mill offering wool raised on local ranches.

Their products are locally made but if you prefer to do some of the work yourself, you can buy from their "Wool Club."

I'll have to pay a visit soon. They have tours. Not only do we get a chance to see how they make their products on these tours... but imagine the aroma.