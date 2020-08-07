Touron in Training: Guy Decides to Tempt Bear With His Fish

When I first saw this, I thought it was fake. It's not. It's a guy who was fishing and decided to tempt a nearby bear with his fish. If there ever was a "touron" in training, it's this guy.

This would be funny if it weren't so sad. This genius was fishing in Alaska, but he might has well been in western Wyoming fishing the Snake.

What did he have to say for himself? This.

While fishing for sockeye salmon in remote Alaska. A brown bear took my catch. The end result, everyone was safe.

Glad to hear that "everyone was safe", but on what planet is this considered a good idea? Since this happened in Alaska, let's take a look at their guidelines for anglers who fish near bears. Here's a snippet of what they advise:

If is bear is near enough to notice splashing — STOP FISHING!

If the bear approaches you while you have a fish on the line, give it slack or cut the line to eliminate splashing.

That's just the first two lines. By the way, they added the all caps STOP FISHING although I agree completely.

Why share this then? Valid question. My intention is to warn anyone who even thinks this is a good idea about 2 things. First, please stop. Second, don't come to Wyoming. We are up to our eyeballs in people doing dumb things around our wildlife. When bears become accustomed to being around people, bad things happen to bears and this is absolutely not the bear's fault. Please stop.