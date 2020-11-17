Toys For Tots Stuff A Sleigh This Weekend

This Friday and Saturday is the time to help out local children in Laramie County with the Toys For Tots Campaign. The stations of Townsquare Media, which include 101-9 King FM, 106-3 Cowboy Country, and KGAB, will be out supporting the Stuff The Sleigh event at Menards, 4355 Windmill Rd, Cheyenne. This event will be held Friday, November 20th, and Saturday, November 21st from 10 am to 6 pm both days in front of Menards.

2019 was a great year for toy donations with Toys For Tots as there were 11,465 toys distributed and 1,584 children that were supported by Toys For Tots. These are toys that these children would have not gotten without this program, and their Christmas, to be blunt, would have not been very merry. Let's make sure we get plenty of toys to fill the void.

2020 will be a year that families are going to struggle with Christmas, it's heartbreaking, but this is a way to make sure that Children in Laramie County have some form of normalcy in a rough year. While their parents may be back at work at mass layoffs earlier this year, they may not be making what they were previously, and that strain is going to have to go somewhere.

So, if you have the opportunity this weekend, make your way out to Menards and help us Stuff A Sleigh chock full of toys so no child in Laramie County goes without this year. Let's let them have some magic this year.