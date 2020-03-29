Trace Adkins Is ‘Better Off’ in His New Single [Listen]

Trace Adkins proclaims he's "Better Off" staying at home with the one he loves in his new single.

The country crooner dropped "Better Off," his first single since 2017, on Friday (March 20). Adkins' signature baritone shines on the light-hearted, feel-good tune that finds him opting for a lively night in with the woman he loves over venturing into the downtown crowds.

Dropping a needle on the vinyl and a spark of romance make for an ideal evening in Adkins' world, crooning in the chorus, "Turn this night on to eleven but / Those thoughts in your head and / Those pillows on your bed and / That dress, these lights / They're all better off."

The country star also unveiled the video on the day of the single's release, which features a real-life couple sipping red wine and dancing the night away in a converted studio overlooking the downtown Nashville skyline.

"I wanted to do a performance-style video where I could use my band, so we started there. We could have gone in a few directions with this song, but I wanted to be cognizant of keeping the video sexy but classy," Adkins explains to CMT. " I have worked with the director, Mike Stryker, on a few different projects and enjoy his directing style. Mike suggested using the dancers to add some elegance. The fact that the dancers also happen to be a couple added authenticity to their scenes."

And it seems as though Adkins is "Better Off" on the music front, as he recently signed a new label deal with Verge Records. The singer is currently working on other new music in anticipation of a forthcoming project.