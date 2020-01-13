10 Unbelievable Facts You Never Knew About Trace Adkins
Trace Adkins has been a fixture in country music since 1996, when his debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud was released. Since then, he’s unleashed 10 studio albums and two greatest hits compilations, with more than 20 of his singles charting on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.
Adkins has also appeared in several television and film productions during his career, including a spot on Donald Trump’s competitive show Celebrity Apprentice, twice. He won the show in 2013.
Taste of Country has compiled a list of 10 interesting facts that you might have not known about Adkins, including the worst gig he has ever played and his biggest guilty pleasure.
- 10
In high school, Adkins was part of a gospel singing group.
The group was called the New Commitment Quartet, and they recorded two albums and toured locally. “I think having sung gospel music was the most valuable thing I ever learned about music,” Adkins explains. “I learned more about music in the five years that I sang bass in the gospel quartet than any other time.”
- 9
He is afraid of snakes.
Trace has some pet peeves: He hates slow drivers, and he is afraid of snakes -- which is odd considering he is a mammoth of a man, standing at 6 feet, 6 inches tall.
- 8
His 'Celebrity Apprentice' charities were very personal.
During his first appearance on ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ Adkins played for the Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Network because his daughter Brianna suffers from severe allergic reactions to peanuts, milk and eggs. His second time around, he played for the American Red Cross, an organization that came to his family’s rescue after their 2011 house fire.
- 7
He's a big fan of '80s rock and roll.
Adkins idolizes country stars like Merle Haggard and Ronnie Milsap, but also rock bands like the Eagles, Journey and Lynyrd Skynyrd. He believes that “the best rock ‘n roll was made between '75 and '85." He also prefers the Rolling Stones over the Beatles. Adkins once said that he “was never a Beatles fan.”
- 6
He's scarred -- literally.
Trace's second wife, Julie, shot him in the chest during a domestic dispute. The singer never pressed charges, but the pair divorced shortly after. He has a number of scars on his chest from this and other incidents.
- 5
No, seriously ... he's really scarred.
After he graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in petroleum technology, Adkins' left pinky was cut off while he was working on an oil rig. Doctors were able to reattach the finger, but it is permanently bent at an angle. This makes it difficult for the singer to play many guitar chords.
- 4
He's animated.
He voiced the recurring handlebar-mustached character Elvin Mackleston on the animated series ‘King of the Hill.’ He also voiced Big John in the episode ‘Livin’ on Reds, Vitamin C and Propane.’
- 3
Tractors are his guilty pleasure.
Adkins says that the best piece of advice he’s been given that he actually follows is “don’t spend your own money” — except if it’s on tractors. He loves tractors, and he cites them as his guilty pleasure. “I’ve got three [tractors], and I can’t justify having three. I guess that’s a guilty pleasure,” he dishes.
- 2
As far as his hair, it's all or nothing.
If Adkins ever cut his hair, he says he’d choose a buzz cut because it’s a similarly low-maintenance ‘do. He’s been growing his mane since 1991.
- 1
Worst. Gig. Ever!
The worst gig Trace Adkins ever played was at a wedding reception. “We played the song for the bride and groom to dance to, and the next song was going to be grandparents and the parents and all that. So, we started the second song and about halfway through, Grandma fell dead on the floor,” Adkins spills. “And we were still playing, and finally, the father turned around and yelled, "Stop! For God’s sake, stop playing. My mother’s dead."