10 Unbelievable Facts You Never Knew About Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins has been a fixture in country music since 1996, when his debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud was released. Since then, he’s unleashed 10 studio albums and two greatest hits compilations, with more than 20 of his singles charting on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Adkins has also appeared in several television and film productions during his career, including a spot on Donald Trump’s competitive show Celebrity Apprentice, twice. He won the show in 2013.

Taste of Country has compiled a list of 10 interesting facts that you might have not known about Adkins, including the worst gig he has ever played and his biggest guilty pleasure.