Twenty-three years ago today (April 5, 1997) was a memorable day for Trace Adkins. It was on that date that Adkins earned his first No. 1 hit with "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing." The song was the third single that Adkins released from his freshman album, Dreamin' Out Loud; it followed his first Top 5 hit, "Every Light in the House," as well as his debut single, "There's a Girl in Texas."

Tim Nichols and Mark D. Sanders wrote "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing," which is a humorous take on physical attraction between two people. With lines such as "This ain't no thinkin` thing, right brain, left brain / It goes a little deeper than that / It's a chemical, physical, emotional devotion / Passion that we can't hold back / There's nothin` that we need to analyze / There ain't no rhyme or reason why / 'Cause this ain't, this ain't no thinkin` thing," the song solidified Adkins' position as a versatile singer and secured his spot as a country music hitmaker.

Adkins was nominated for a CMA Horizon Award in 1997, based partly on the success of "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing." The trophy went to LeAnn Rimes, but Adkins continued to rule the charts after his first time taking the No. 1 spot, earning a series of Top 20 hits, including his follow-up single, "I Left Something Turned on at Home," "More" and "I'm Tryin'." However, the Louisiana native didn't return to the No. 1 spot until 10 years later, with his single "Ladies Love Country Boys."

"(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing" is included on 2003's Greatest Hits Collection, Vol. 1, 2010's The Definitive Greatest Hits: 'Til the Last Shot's Fired and Adkins' 2013 record Icon. It can also be found on his live DVD, Live Country!, which was released in early 2015.