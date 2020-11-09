Track Santa Claus’ Journey to Wyoming Right Here

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is an organization that defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. Located in Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs, CO, it is responsible for watching the skies for threats and keeping track of airspace over the United States and Canada.

Cheyenne Mountain near Colorado Springs, Colorado is home to NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Along with defending North America by keeping an eye on the skies, NORAD also keeps an eye out for a certain jolly old elf.

Every Christmas since 1955, the folks under Cheyenne Mountain track Santa Claus' trip across the globe. This year you can do keep up with Santa's journey right here:

Did you know that this whole thing happened because of a misprint? In 1955 Sears & Roebuck Co. published an advertisement inviting kids to call Santa. But, the wrong phone number was printed and hundreds of kids were instead connected with NORAD's Commander-in-Chief's operations hotline. Keeping in the Christmas spirit NORAD employees gave the kids updates on Santa's trip from the North Pole.

"Since that time, NORAD men, women, family, and friends have selflessly volunteered their time to personally respond to phone calls and emails from children all around the world," NORAD said.