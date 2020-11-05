Trail Cam Shows Wolf Parents Quiet Time Interrupted By Pups

The parent struggle is real. You try to find some quiet time away from the kids and that quiet time is interrupted...by kids. A new trail cam video shows this happens for wolves also.

The Wolf Conservation Center shared this video that just about every mom and dad can relate to.

As soon as Mom and Dad (Mexican gray wolves Trumpet and Lighthawk) try to sneak some playful quality time, the kids barge in...

The Mexican Gray Wolf is a subspecies of the gray wolf. This part of the wolf family is normally found in the southwestern part of the US according to Wikipedia. Think of them as the slightly smaller cousins of the wolves that run free in Yellowstone again.

Wolves have continued to be a controversial subject as national protections were lifted a few days ago and management is now left to the states. You can find out more about this subject through the Department of the Interior website.