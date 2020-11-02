Trail Cam Video Shows What It’s Like to Get Sniffed By a Moose

Most of us don't know what it's like to get sniffed by a moose. Thanks to a trail camera video, there's no need to wonder any more.

This short but sweet trail cam video was captured in the Chugach Mountains.

If you're not up on your world geography, the Chugach Mountains are located near Anchorage, Alaska. It's home to one of the largest state parks in America. It's not exactly breaking news that this area is home to a lot of moose.

One reason you can never count on getting sniffed by a moose bull and live to tell about it is these big boys weigh up to 1,500 pounds as Wikipedia confirms. If you happen to end up between two bull moose, then don't.

That's why they are called wildlife. Doesn't get much wilder than a monster moose like this. The trail cam got off lucky.