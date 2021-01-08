Trailer With 4 ATVs Stolen From Home in South Cheyenne [PHOTOS]

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole a trailer loaded with four ATVs from a home in south Cheyenne.

Agency spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were called to a report of a stolen trailer on Medicine Bow Avenue around 11 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2020, after a small to mid-size pickup left with it in tow.

"The trailer is a gray 16ft Load Trail trailer with 1’ rails," Farkas said in a news release. "There were four 4-wheelers loaded on the trailer: one 1994 red Honda 200; one black 1989 Kawasaki Bayou; one green 2009 Yamaha Grizzly; and one black Yamaha Grizzly."

"The victim also advised there was a yellow and black Champion 3500w generator on the trailer," Farkas added.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.