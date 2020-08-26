Trapping Meeting at Laramie Game and Fish Office

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the University of Wyoming Extension Office will be holding a set of meetings that will be focused on trapping.

The public is invited to attend one of the five meetings in-person or one of the final two meetings, which will be held online. The meeting in Laramie will be held at the Wyoming Game and Fish Regional Office and there will be a virtual option available. You must pre-register for the virtual meeting format.

At each meeting, the public will be presented with recommendations based on stakeholder contacts and comments. They will be able to discuss and give feedback on these recommendations. Recently, the Game and Fish formed an internal working group that gathered input from stakeholders around the state related to potential trapping statute and regulation changes. The group reviewed public comments regarding trapping statutes and regulations and the history of Wyoming State Statutes and regulation changes pertaining to trapping.

In reviewing this information, several common themes emerged. Common themes include recommending mandatory trapper education, developing trapping awareness education for public land users, reducing the check period for snares, looking into setbacks from trails, and developed areas where traps/snares can be set and more.

To see the full list of the group’s recommendations, pre-register to attend virtually, or to view the meeting information, please visit www.wgfd.wyo.gov/meetings.