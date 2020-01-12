Travel Essentials for Your Next Trip

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

2020 is a brand new year "with no mistakes in it", as Anne of Green Gables would say. So why not start planning your next trip? Whether it's a solo adventure, family vacation or couple's getaway, I have a list of handy gadgets and accessories to make travel a breeze!

This wallet has everything! It's big enough to hold your passport, credit cards, some cash and the foreign coins you'll accumulate and add to a collection on your dresser. Plus, it protects your personal information with RFID blocking shield material under frequency 13.56 Mhz AND it comes in a ton of colors!

My friends and family that swear by these. They help organize your suitcase and keep it from exploding all over your hotel room, and it gives you a designated bag for storing your dirty laundry. Genius!

This is something I personally swear by. Being able to hang up your makeup and toiletries on a door handle or a closet bar makes a small bathroom countertop less crowded and nearly bearable. Plus, there's less of a chance you'll lose your favorite blush if it isn't scattered to the winds in your hotel bathroom.

I put these on my wedding registry for those times when I'm only bringing a carry-on. I can't stress how nice it is to not have to check a bag at the airport and these TSA approved bags for your toiletries are a life-saver.

The 50 lb luggage weight limit is honestly a blight on humanity, but we must play by the airport's rules if we want to fly. So having this luggage scale is going to save you a lot of time, energy and surprise extra fees.

Nobody likes swollen ankles but beyond that, it's a good idea to use them anyways to help promote blood circulation and oxygen flow which prevents cramping, fatigue and swelling!

I know you don't like sitting next to a stranger on a flight as much as I don't like sitting next to a stranger on a flight. Scroll twitter in peace without worrying that they're looking at your phone while simultaneously allowing your body to rest at a comfortable and natural angle! This travel pillow provides support for your upper body with an ergonomic 45-degree angle, which allows your head and neck to lean forward naturally.

Earplugs, an eye mask and a neck pillow are travel basics, so if it ain't broke, don't fix it! Plus, the pink is cute and it comes in a few other colors!

I got these as gifts for my whole immediate family one Christmas because they're so useful! My mom would always bring her whole bottle of perfume on trips and one time it leaked all over her clothes inside of her suitcase. Smelled great but was kind of a bummer. Thus, the reason I bought everyone one of these. They're easy to use, don't require a funnel or dropper and refillable!

