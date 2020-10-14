2020 is a bit of a bust for big movies, so we’ve spent a lot of time this year looking back at the films of 1990, a time that gave us incredible films like Goodfellas, Total Recall, Darkman, Wild at Heart, The Hunt For Red October, Dick Tracy, and many more. 30 years ago was a pretty damn good time to go to the movies.

1990 was also the year that gave us Tremors, the superb horror comedy about the residents of a tiny town in Nevada attacked by mysterious underground creatures. The film premiered in January of 1990, but last week the official Tremors YouTube channel premiered a new documentary about the making of the movie, Tremors: Making Perfection. The film takes you through the origins of the project and dives into the nuts and bolts of how they made those amazing Graboids look so great on camera. It includes new interviews with director Ron Underwood, writers S.S. Wilson and Brent Maddock, stars Kevin Bacon, and Michael Gross, creature designer Alec Gillis, and many more.

Watch it right here:

Tremors launched a franchise that continues to this day; the latest Tremors: Shrieker Island premieres later this month and stars Michael Gross, who has continued his association with series for the past 30 years. This is a nice look back at where it all started. If you haven’t revisited Tremors recently (or ever seen it) it holds up really well. It’s a perfect title to watch this Halloween season.