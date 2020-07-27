Trial Set for Cheyenne Man Accused of Killing His Mother

A trial date has been set for a Cheyenne man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old mother.

James "Brian" Wallace pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to the charge Thursday in Laramie County District Court, and was put on the trial stack for Nov. 16.

The 50-year-old is accused of killing his mother, Carol Wallace, on or about May 10, 2019.

Deputies discovered Carol's body in the basement of her home, which she shared with Brian, after her other son, Glenn Wallace, called dispatch reporting that Brian was "high on meth and freaking out (and) said he hit his mother with a hammer."

Dispatch reportedly heard Brian in the background yelling that he "didn't kill his mom, he killed a dummy" and that Glenn was lying.

According to an affidavit, an autopsy revealed Carol suffered blunt force trauma, a gunshot wound and a cutting wound.

Wallace remains jailed without bond. If convicted, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

