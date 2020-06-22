If coronavirus has taught us only one thing, it’s that drive-in movies aren’t as dead of a concept as we initially thought. As traditional movie theaters have remained shuttered for the past few months, the approximately 338 remaining drive-ins in America have gotten their chance to shine. Now, Tribeca Enterprises is bringing over 30 titles to drive-ins and other venues across the country as a part of its Tribeca Drive-In series. The series was first announced earlier in May, but today we learn of three more movies joining the lineup: Black Panther, The Dark Knight Rises, and Jaws.

The events will take place starting July 3rd at drive-in theaters in Nickerson Beach in Nassau County, N.Y., and Orchard Beach in the Bronx. Other locations include the parking lots of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, and NFL venues in Miami and Seattle. The movies will screen Thursdays and Sundays through the first week of August. Admission will be $24 a vehicle, and can only be purchased in advance at TribecaFilm.com. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Black Lives Matter.

Other films included in the series are Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Superbad, Mean Girls, and The Lego Movie. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Each night will have a double feature centered around themes like “Sports Sundays"”and “Ladies Night.” So if you’re looking for an outdoor summer activity that complies with social distance guidelines, a drive-in theater might be your best bet. And if you’re lucky enough to live in one of the aforementioned locations, the Tribeca Drive-In series may just become your new go-to weekend excursion. It’s 2020, and drive-ins are officially hot again. Go figure.